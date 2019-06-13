Fianna Fáil to meet in Kerry to review local election performance

Fianna Fáil will hold two meetings in Kerry this week to review their performance in the local elections.

Members will attend a meeting in Listowel tonight and there will also be a meeting in Tralee tomorrow with the Comhairle Dáil Cheantair and members.

It had been suggested that these meetings would address issues raised by councillor Michael Cahill.

Cllr Cahill believes he was shafted by his party colleagues after not being selected to serve as Cathaoirleach of Kerry within the next five years.

Deputy Brassil says both Kerry meetings will highlight what needs to be done ahead of a general election: