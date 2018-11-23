Fianna Fáil Listowel Electoral Area convention takes place this evening

Fianna Fáil is holding its convention this evening to select candidates to run in the county council elections in Listowel next year.

There are four names on the ballot paper; from this, Fianna Fáil members in the Listowel electoral area will select two to stand in next summer’s election.

Kerry County Councillors John Lucid and Jimmy Moloney as well as Michael Leane from Ballyheigue and Luke Kindelan from Ballybunion have put their names before this evening’s Fianna Fáil election convention for the Listowel Electoral Area.





Voting will take place in the Listowel Arms Hotel between 6.30 and 8.30pm and two candidates will be selected.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil councillor for the Killarney Municipal District, John Joe Culloty has confirmed that he will not contest next year’s local elections.

Cllr Culloty will outline reasons for his decision at Fianna Fáil’s Killarney Electoral Area convention on December 2nd.