Fianna Fáil leader has written to Kerry councillor on pension age promise

The leader of Fianna Fáil has written to a Kerry councillor saying the party is trying to deliver on its promise to stop the pension age rising.

Councillor John Francis Flynn believes this must be a red-line issue for the party in government formation talks, and wrote to his party leader to state this.

Kerry Councillor John Francis Flynn says during the lead up to February’s general election, Fianna Fáil candidates campaigned on the promise that there would be no increase of the pension age.

He wrote to party leader Micheál Martin calling for this promise to be upheld by the parliamentary party negotiating team, saying it must be a red-line issue.

Micheál Martin has now written to Councillor Flynn saying the government formation talks involve negotiation and compromise, and because of COVID-19 they also have to take into account the fundamentally altered economic landscape.

He said, however, that Fianna Fáil is endeavouring to deliver on its policies, including on pensions, in as much as feasibly possible.

The party leader added they believe the rise of the pension age to 67 should be deferred and are focused on trying to deliver this in the talks.