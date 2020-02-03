Fianna Fáil leader says his party supports Shannon LNG

The Fianna Fáil leader says his party is in favour of the Shannon LNG development in North Kerry.

Last month, the party’s spokesperson on the environment and natural resources, Jack Chambers said the Shannon LNG terminal should not progress because Fianna Fáil are against any fracked gas in Ireland.

Environmental campaigners say that the liquefied natural gas terminal proposed for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank would use fracked gas from the US.

However, Micheál Martin says while the fracking of gas and nuclear energy are banned in Ireland, we still import energy from these sources.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today, he says gas will still be needed as a transitional energy source and he supports the progression of Shannon LNG.