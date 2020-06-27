Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to become Taoiseach shortly

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will become Taoiseach in the next hour.

He’s been nominated by TDs Norma Foley and James O’Connor at a special Dáil sitting in Dublin’s Convention Centre.

With the support of Fine Gael and the Greens, the vote will pass and a new coalition government will be formed.

It’s also expected a number of Independent TDs may support Micheál Martin’s nomination.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley proposed her party leader Michael Martin for the position of Taoiseach.

In her speech, she quoted William Shakespeare, spoke on the programme for government document and reminded the Dáil of the impact of the past five months.

The Fianna Fáil deputy outlined what she believes are Mr Martin’s credentials.