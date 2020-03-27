Fianna Fáil leader believes a government must be formed soon

The Fianna Fáil leader believes that a government must be formed soon.

Formal talks have taken place between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, however, there have been calls for a national unity government to overcome the obstacles facing the country in the short-term.

The Dáil is unable to pass legislation until a new government is formed, as outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar cannot elect the 11 members required to complete the Seanad.

Micheál Martin disagrees with Labour’s suggestion that a regulation change could allow the Seanad to meet with the full complement of members.

Speaking on Kerry Today, the Fianna Fáil leader said he believes a national unity government wouldn’t work.