Aisling O’Brien shares the views of Kerry’s ten Fianna Fáil councillors before Treasa is joined by Cllrs John Francis Flynn and Norma Moriarty.
Smallest weekly increase in confirmed Kerry COVID-19 cases
13 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerry over the past seven days, marking the smallest weekly increase since the outbreak began.This is according...
Killarney House Gardens open for cocooners and carers from tomorrow
Killarney House Gardens will be open for cocooners and their carers from tomorrow morning.The National Parks and Wildlife Service says the Killarney attraction will...
Majority of Kerry Fianna Fáil councillors express confidence in Micheál Martin
The majority of Kerry Fianna Fáil councillors have expressed confidence in their party leader.However, support for a coalition with Fine Gael and the Green...
Frontline Shoutouts – May 6th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
KDYS Weekly Feature – May 6th, 2020
Deirdre speaks to KDYS members Emma O'Connor from Valentia and Aoife de Stac from Listowel about how they're speanding their time during lockdown, and...
Medical Matters – May 6th, 2020
Medical Matters with Dr.Eamonn Shanahan