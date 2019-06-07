Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher elected as Cathaoirleach of Kerry

Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of Kerry.

33 county councillors convened for the first meeting of the new council this morning, which took place at Áras an Chontae in Tralee.

Among the items on the agenda were the election of the Cathaoirleach and Leas-Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council.





The outgoing Cathaoirleach of Kerry Norma Foley welcomed all councillors to the chamber and spoke of the responsibility associated with being a representative for the people of Kerry.

When the meeting got underway, Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney nominated his party colleague Niall Kelleher, and Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae nominated her brother Johnny Healy-Rae for the position of Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council.

Of the 33 available votes, Niall Kelleher received 22, Johnny Healy-Rae got 10, while there was one abstention.

Sinn Féin and a number of independents voted for Johnny Healy-Rae, while all of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael backed Niall Kelleher.

The 33-year-old Rathmore man was first elected in 2014 and previously served as Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District.

The new Cathaoirleach of Kerry cited the development of various infrastructure, including roads and greenways, tackling traffic congestion in the county’s towns, and maximising the tourism potential of Kerry as some of his main priorities during his term.