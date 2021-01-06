Fianna Fáil councillor criticizes delay to vaccine rollout in Kerry

A Fianna Fáil councillor says the COVID-19 vaccine should have been rolled out to all hospitals across Cork and Kerry at the same time.

The first round of vaccinations in UHK took place yesterday, following the delivery of 750 vaccines, and it’s hoped that all 1,000 staff at UHK will be vaccinated by next Tuesday.

The UHK vaccinations happened a week later than the first in Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital.

Both Cork hospitals, along with UHK and seven others, form the South/South-West Hospital Group.

Councillor Mikey Sheehy says the optics of Cork hospitals receiving the vaccine first were poor, and that staff in UHK are entitled to get the vaccine at the same time as staff in the other hospitals.

The Fianna Fáil councillor was asked if it’s an issue he should raise with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, both of whom are party colleagues.