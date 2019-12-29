Fianna Fáil Councillor calls for designated parking area in Cahersiveen

A Fianna Fáil Councillor has called for a designated parking area for buses and coaches in a major tourism town in Kerry.
Speaking at a recent Municipal District meeting, Councillor Michael Cahill suggested the demolition of an existing compound at Fair Field in Cahersiveen and replace it with the parking area.
Cllr Cahill said the compound, which is used for storage should be relocated to another part of the town.
Senior Roads Engineer with Kerry County Council, Padraic Teahan said the local authority does not have any plans to purchase an appropriately zoned site or commercial building to facilitate such a proposal.

