Fianna Fáil councilllor says he is voting against coalition

A Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor says he is voting no to his party forming a government coalition with Fine Gael and the Greens.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald says he is voting against the proposed Programme for Government because he’s very concerned about its contents regarding agriculture and rural communities.

He says at best under the document, he can’t see rural Ireland receiving its fair share of access to a fair and equitable way of life.

At worst, according to Cllr Fitzgerald, the programme threatens the lifeblood of the community he represents.