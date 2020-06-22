Fianna Fáil councilllor says he is voting against coalition

By
radiokerrynews
-
Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

A Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor says he is voting no to his party forming a government coalition with Fine Gael and the Greens.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald says he is voting against the proposed Programme for Government because he’s very concerned about its contents regarding agriculture and rural communities.

He says at best under the document, he can’t see rural Ireland receiving its fair share of access to a fair and equitable way of life.

At worst, according to Cllr Fitzgerald, the programme threatens the lifeblood of the community he represents.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR