Fianna Fáil Cllr John Joe Culloty rules out running for another party

Fianna Fáil councillor John Joe Culloty will not seek re-election with another party.

Councillor Culloty recently caused shock among the local Fianna Fail organisation when he announced that he was stepping down and would not seek re-election in next May’s local elections.

The former Cathaoirleach of Killarney said he was leaving for a number of reasons including to pursue his own career, frustration at the size of the council and the time it took to get things done.





He also said he was unhappy with the direction of the Fianna Fáil party, particularly in relation to Micheál Martin’s stance in the abortion debate.