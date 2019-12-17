Fianna Fáil adds another candidate to its general election ticket in Kerry

Fianna Fáil has added another candidate to its general election ticket in Kerry.

Councillor Norma Foley has been selected to contest the election, joining sitting TD John Brassil and Councillor Norma Moriarty on the party ticket.

Councillor Foley, who is a Tralee-based teacher, topped the poll in the Tralee Municipal District in last May’s local elections.

She has served on Tralee Town Council and held the position of Mayor of Tralee on three occasions, most recently in 2018.

The former Mayor of Kerry says her priority, if elected, will be to seek improvements in employment and services and the development of industry in the county.