FF’s Norma Moriarty Reacts to Cahill Endorsement of Foley – January 17th, 2020

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty from Waterville is running in the general election for the party along with Deputy John Brassil from Ballyheigue and Tralee councillor Norma Foley. Yesterday, Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill from Rossbeigh – who’s a member of the Kenmare Municipal District along with Cllr Norma Moriarty – announced he’d be campaigning for Cllr Foley, rather than for his MD colleague, Cllr Moriarty.