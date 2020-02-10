FF’s Moriarty says party’s vote management in Kerry could have been better

A Fianna Fáil councillor says vote management for the general election in Kerry could have been better.

Norma Moriarty was reacting after being eliminated in the fourth count.

Her party colleagues, outgoing TD John Brassil and Cllr Norma Foley, who was added to the ticket in December, are battling it out for the final seat.

Cllr Norma Moriarty says she and her team put in the best campaign they could:

Cllr Norma Moriarty says the people will decide on who they want to govern.

She had this to say when asked if Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin should consider forming a government with Sinn Fein: