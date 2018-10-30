FF health spokesperson concerned about future services at University Hospital Kerry

Fianna Fail’s health spokesperson has raised concerns about future service provision at University Hospital Kerry.

Deputy Stephen Donnelly has told the Irish Examiner that the departure of the hospital’s only consultant pathologist could affect surgical and cancer screening services in the facility.

He says doctors he has spoken to at University Hospital Kerry are worried about the level of cover that will be provided and that they would find it difficult to stand over the clinical quality of the service.





In September, General Manager of UHK, Fearghal Grimes told the HSE South Regional Health Forum he hoped that eight key consultant posts at the hospital will be permanently filled within six months.