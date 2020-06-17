FF and FG Councillors’ Views on Government Formation – June 17th, 2020

By
Admin
-

News editor Treasa Murphy surveyed Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil Kerry County Councillors to get their views on whether they support the Programme for Government. Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane and Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald of Fianna Fáil also spoke to Jerry.

