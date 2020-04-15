FF & FG on Brink of Ending Decades of Division – April 15th, 2020





Two Kerry County Councillors Bobby O’Connell of Fine Gael and Michael Cahill of Fianna Fáil gave their views on the increasing likelihood that both parties will go into coalition. On a separate issue, at the start of this podcast, Jerry reads out a comment regarding an incident in Ross Castle that was posted online.

