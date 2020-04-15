FF & FG on Brink of Ending Decades of Division – April 15th, 2020

Two Kerry County Councillors Bobby O’Connell of Fine Gael and Michael Cahill of Fianna Fáil gave their views on the increasing likelihood that both parties will go into coalition. On a separate issue, at the start of this podcast, Jerry reads out a comment regarding an incident in Ross Castle that was posted online.
38 more people die as a result of COVID-19
38 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.Meanwhile, seven more cases have been confirmed in Kerry; there are now...
€4,500 worth of suspected cocaine seized in Killarney
€4,500 worth of suspected cocaine has been seized in Killarney.Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in the Park Road area yesterday.It’s part of...
Gardaí receive report of people gathering at Ross Castle
Gardaí say they received a report of people gathering at Ross Castle yesterday, in contravention of government restrictions.In a Facebook video, up to 14...
Ultramarathon in aid of Recovery Haven – April 15, 2020
Maurice Kelliher from Tralee, who is going to run his first ever Ultramarathon on Sunday to remember his late mother Anne who would have...
Hollywood Actor Tim Murphy – April 15th, 2020
Actor Tim Murphy, originally from Tralee, who now lives in LA and has stared in numerous movies and hit TV series including Sons of...
Frontline Shoutouts – April 15th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...