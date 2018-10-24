Fexco reports 80% increase in group profit before tax

Killorglin-headquartered Fexco has reported an 80% increase in group profit before tax to over €19 million last year.

Fexco is a global leader in the financial payments and fintech sectors, with over 100 million transactions processed on its systems each year; it employs over 2,300 staff in 29 countries.

Commenting on the results, CEO of Fexco Group, Denis McCarthy says they’ve improved their performance through both organic growth and acquisitions.





He said highlights for 2017 and this year to date include announcing the creation of 175 new jobs in Killorglin, as well as the sale of Goodbody’s share in the Irish Stock Exchange for €23.5 million profit.