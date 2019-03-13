Fexco launches new service enabling visitors to Ireland make contactless payments in home currency

Fexco has launched a new service which will enable visitors to Ireland to make contactless payments in their own currency.

The service will enable tourists to pay by tapping their phone and they will be offered a foreign exchange rate on the spot.

They will also know exactly what the bill costs in their home currency.





Fexco is working alongside AIB Merchant Services to roll out the service across Ireland, with Muckross Park Hotel in Killarney the first business to provide it to guests.

It launches on Apple Pay and Android Pay today.