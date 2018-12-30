FEXCO jobs boost funded by €1 million Enterprise Ireland grant

A Kerry based financial services giant has received €1 million in a state grant from Enterprise Ireland to help fund a major job expansion plan.

Earlier this year, Killorglin headquartered FEXCO announced that it was creating 175 new jobs over three years but the size of the grant had been undisclosed until now according to The Sunday Business Post.





Fexco, which employs about 2,300 people in 29 countries, has said that the new positions would be mostly filled at its headquarters in Killorglin in the research and development area.

The grant was one of the five largest awards issued by the state agency this year.