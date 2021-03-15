Fewer than 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Kerry

No new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

Of the 575 new cases of the virus confirmed this evening, fewer than five are in Kerry.

Kerry has the third lowest 14-day incidence rate of coronavirus. The county’s rate stands at 50.8 per 100,000. Leitrim has the lowest rate (31.2 per 100,000) and Kilkenny has the second lowest (41.3). The national rate is 148.3 per 100,000. Longford has the highest figure at 352.3.

As of March 12th, 606,904 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland – 443,092 people have received their first dose while 163,812 have got their second jab.

4,534 people have died from COVID-19 in Ireland while there has been a total of 227,316 cases.