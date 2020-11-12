Fewer than 5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry today

One additional death and 395 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.

132 of the new cases are in Dublin, 31 in Cork, and 27 each in Donegal, Limerick and Galway, with the remaining 151 cases spread across 18 counties. Kerry had fewer than five cases for the period up to midnight yesterday (Wednesday).

There’s a time lag for the full breakdown of cases on a county-by-county basis; this breakdown covers the period up to midnight on Tuesday (November 10th.) These show that as of midnight on Tuesday, there had been 17 additional cases in Kerry during that period, bringing the total number in the county since the start of the pandemic to 1,238.

As of 2pm today (Thursday), 279 people were hospitalised with the virus, of whom 39 are in intensive care. There have been 20 new hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 1,965 deaths from the virus and a total of 66,632 cases in Ireland since the start of the pandemic.