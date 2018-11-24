Festive lights to be switched on in Tralee today

Christmas will officially start in Kerry’s capital today when the Rose of Tralee, Kirsten Maté Maher switches on the Festive Lights in Tralee.

The event gets underway in the Square at 4.30 with the Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Graham Spring and Tralee Chamber Alliance President, Aidan Kelly also officiating when the lights are switched on at 5pm.

Earlier in the afternoon, thousands of people will line the streets of Tralee for the Annual CH Christmas Santa Parade along the Mall from 2pm.





The month-long festivities in Tralee will include: free on-street parking and in Kerry County Council Carparks from the 3rd of December until January 6th, free live music on the Mall and a spectacular Fireworks Display on New Year’s Eve.