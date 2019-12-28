Festivals continue to be focus for Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce

By
radiokerrynews
-
Purple Mountain over Muckross Lake,Muckross, Killarney Co. Kerry.

Festivals continue to be a major focus for Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.

That’s according to Chamber President, Paul Sherry.

He says among some changes for 2020 will be the refreshing of the Killarney Mountain Festival.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR