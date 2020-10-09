Festival in a Van kicks off in Kerry

A festival has kicked off in Kerry today, bringing live, outdoor entertainment to audiences in a socially-distanced way.

Festival in a Van was developed in response to COVID-19, and sees musicians perform for audiences from a van, which acts as a mini arts venue.

Due to Level 3 restrictions, there’ll be a maximum of 15 people allowed at each half hour event.

Today, soprano Mary Culloty O’Sullivan and trad musician Cormac Begley are performing in Tralee Town Park.

Tomorrow at Killarney House at 12, 2, and 4pm, Bryan O’Leary, Brian Mooney, and Cathal Flaherty will take to the stage, while on Sunday at the same venue, it’s Bryan O’Leary, Emma O’Leary, and Gavan Ring.