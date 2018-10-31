Ferris says he doesn’t know if Whitey Bulger had a role in the Marita Ann

A Kerry Sinn Fein TD says those involved in the attempted importation of arms for the IRA from the Marita Ann had no knowledge of who was involved in the operation in the US.

Martin Ferris was speaking following the murder of Boston gangster James Whitey Bulger in a US federal prison yesterday.

The 89-year-old was captured in 2011 after a 16-year manhunt and was later convicted of 11 murders.





State papers revealed that the Irish and British governments in 1984 believed that Mr Bulger was involved in the shipment of arms on the Marita Ann.

The trawler was detained by the Naval Service and Martin Ferris was among those arrested on board the vessel and served a jail term.

Deputy Ferris says he never came across Whitey Bulger or anyone connected to him on his visits to Boston after his release from prison.

He told Jerry O’Sullivan all they were told in 1984 was to rendezvous with the Marita Ann off the Kerry coast: