Fenit sailor Eimear McMorrow Moriarty says her goal is to win a medal at the upcoming Hempel Youth Sailing World Championships in Poland.

A member of Tralee Bay Sailing Club, she is set to compete for Ireland alongside Leah Rickard from Dublin in the 29er class in July.

The pair won a bronze medal at the British National Championships this year and Eimear knows what’s ahead of her at the World Championships.