Fenit RNLI and Valentia Coastguard respond to concerns for windsurfer

The volunteer crew of Fenit RNLI responded to a call for assistance by Valentia Coast Guard yesterday evening when concerns were raised for a windsurfer in the Maharees Islands area near Castlegregory.

Fenit RNLI launched its all-weather lifeboat and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 based in Shannon also attended the scene.

The search was co-ordinated by Valentia Coast Guard.

A search of the area was underway when notification was received that the windsurfer had safely made his way ashore.

Finbarr O’Connell of Fenit RNLI said they were delighted with a safe and positive outcome for all concerned.

Mr O Connell said it is an opportunity to remind all users of the sea to be as prepared as possible when going to sea.

He encouraged people to be familiar with the emergency services number of 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard, and to never be afraid to call for the service if any concerns exist.