Fenit RNLI responds to report of upturned kayaks

Fenit RNLI Lifeboats responded to a call out about upturned kayaks sighted near Banna Beach yesterday.

Around 1pm both the all weather lifeboat and inshore liftboat were launched from Fenit following a call from Valentia Coast Guard.

On arriving at the scene, the lifeboats were informed the seafarers were ashore and safe.

The kayaks washed ashore shortly afterwards.

Fenit Lifeboat press officer Jackie Murphy says they were delighted there was a safe and positive outcome for all, adding the incident provides an opportunity to remind all sea users to be as prepared as possible.