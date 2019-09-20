Fenit diving boards planning is appealed

A planning appeal has been lodged in relation to proposed diving boards in Fenit.

In August, Kerry County Council granted planning permission to Fenit Development Association, subject to four conditions, for new diving boards, access platforms and railings at Fenit Without.

The decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala by Tralee Bay Swimming Club and others; the club says it maintained the diving boards for generations at the site and is concerned about the scale and cost of the proposed development.

The case is due to be decided by January 27th next.