All Female Staff For Munster Women and U18 Girls’ Rugby Squads

The coach and management teams for the Munster Women and U18 Girls’ squads have been confirmed ahead of the 2019/20 season.

For the first time, both squads will be coached and managed by all female staff as summer preparations get underway ahead of respective Interprovincial campaigns in August and September.

Both coaching teams include a number of current and former Munster players as well as Irish internationals with 36-cap Ireland forward Laura Guest set for her third season in charge of the Munster Women’s squad, sponsored by Keane’s jewellers.

Guest, a veteran of three World Cups and a member of Ireland’s 2013 Grand Slam winning side, captained Munster to Interpro success in 2014 and coached Munster Women to the prestigious title in 2017 during her first season at the helm.

The Clonakilty native is joined by former Highfield, Munster and Ireland teammate Helen Brosnan who takes up the position of assistant coach.

Brosnan, from Kerry, was a key member of Ireland’s 2010 World Cup squad.

Former Munster and UL Bohemian forward and current Sunday’s Well Rebels Coach Maeve D’Arcy will once again manage the squad having come into the position of team manager in 2017.

Lorna Barry continues to work with the senior squad as a strength and conditioning coach.

A vastly experienced coach, Barry has previously worked with the Canadian men’s 7s squad for a number of seasons.

Kathyrn Fahy completes the senior management group and is in her second season with the senior squad.

Fahy manages her own practice in Limerick, lectures in Drogheda and also works with the Limerick senior footballers and FAI underage girls’ soccer squads.

Munster and former Ireland international Fiona Hayes will take charge of the U18 Girls’ squad ahead of their Interprovincial preparations.

The 15-cap Ireland prop was a member of the 2013 and 2015 Six Nations winning squads and captained UL Bohs’ to the Women’s All Ireland Cup for a record sixth time earlier this year.

The Limerick native is joined by former UL Bohs’ and Ireland winger Mairead Kelly who comes into the position of assistant coach.

Munster and Ireland international Niamh Briggs will take up the role of technical skills coach.

The 2015 Irish captain and top points scorer in both the 2013 and 2015 Six Nations Championships most recently helped UL Bohs’ reach a Women’s All Ireland League final and lift an All Ireland Cup.

UL Bohs’ forward Sarah Hartigan has worked with the underage squad as a team manager for a number of seasons and continues in her position.

Munster Rugby Women’s Development Officer Ken Imbusch will take up the role as staff liaison officer for the senior team and also leads on the Munster Talent Identification Programme (TIP).

Munster Rugby Girls Participation Officer Sana Govender will take up the position of staff liaison officer for the age-grade side.