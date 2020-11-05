Fears timeline to deliver Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme in jeopardy

There are fears the timeline to deliver the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme is in jeopardy following the latest update from Irish Water.

Independent councillor Maura Healy Rae requested an update at the Killarney Municipal District meeting.

Irish Water says the Kilcummin project is progressing at detailed design stage, however, it adds that costs estimates have escalated beyond earlier estimates.

It’s now proposing a review of the project to see where it can make savings to bring costs to an affordable level.

Councillor Maura Healy-Rae says they’ve been waiting for twenty years for this scheme; construction is due to commence in 2022.

Councillor Healy Rae says questions need to be asked of Irish Water:

Labour councillor Marie Moloney has also raised concerns about Irish Water’s statement.

She says she has lost confidence in Irish Water, adding the people of Kilcummin fear the project will never happen.

Councillor Moloney says the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme is a priority and says work needs to start on the project: