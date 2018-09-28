Fears stalled hip and knee replacements at UHK won’t resume until the New Year

It’s feared scheduled hip and knee operations at University Hospital Kerry won’t resume until the New Year.

They were stopped during the summer, and were due to resume a number of times but haven’t.

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae believes it could now be a number of months before procedures resume at the Tralee hospital.





Scheduled hip and knee replacements at University Hospital Kerry were stopped during the summer due to operational difficulties.

They were due to resume at the end of August and then earlier this month, but neither deadline was met.

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae says they’re now expected to start this Monday, but he believes this deadline will also be missed, and he fears procedures won’t actually start until the New Year.

In response to a Parliamentary Question, Minister for Health Simon Harris confirmed there are currently 124 people waiting for knees and hip operations at UHK.

Deputy Healy-Rae says it can be assumed the majority of these are elderly people, who have to wait even longer until matters at the hospital have been resolved.

He’s calling on the Minister for Health and the management of the South/South West Hospital Group to address the issues, and has also sought a meeting with the Taoiseach and Minister for Health.