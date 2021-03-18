Fears parts of North Kerry could be cut off from mainland, if a sand dune is breached

It’s feared parts of North Kerry could be cut off from the mainland, if a sand dune is breached.

Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley made the claim at the recent meeting of the Listowel Municipal District meeting, when he was speaking about a sand dune in Ballyheigue.

Councillor Robert Beasley says he’s worried about a sand dune just beyond the end of the Ballyheigue promenade.

He fears that, if the sand dune is breached, water will rush in, travel up the river and effectively create an island between the mainland and three areas: Ballyduff, Ballyheigue and Causeway.

Councillor Beasley says, were this to happen, the only link would be the Ferry Bridge, leaving many areas isolated.

He’s called for Kerry County Council to consider bringing in rock armour to strengthen the sand dune before a future storm damages the dune.