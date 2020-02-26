Fears that North Kerry community will be left without a bank for tourist season

Business people in Ballybunion fear they’ll be left without a banking facility for the tourist season, after Bank of Ireland confirmed it has no definite date for re-opening its branch following storm damage.

Efforts to repair the damage have been further hampered by two weeks of persistent rain.

Bank of Ireland has a sub office located at the Golf Hotel on Main Street, Ballybunion for the past 50 years.

It’s usually open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays and is widely used by the local business community.

In the middle of January, storm winds and heavy rain during Storm Brendan, caused significant damage to the building in which the branch is located, and it’s been closed since.

Local customers have had to travel nine miles away to Listowel for the past six weeks to carry out their banking.

It was hoped that the sub office would be re-opened by March, but a spokesman for Bank of Ireland told Radio Kerry News this week that heavy rain in the last fortnight has exacerbated the situation.

He said they were continuing to assess the building’s viability, and had to keep the health and safety of staff and customers as their top priority.

He could not give any likely date as to when the repair work would be carried out.

Meanwhile local business people have expressed concern that the branch may not re-open at all, leaving the busy resort without a vital service during the tourist season.