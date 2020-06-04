Fears four Kerry Bank of Ireland branches won’t reopen after COVID-19

There are fears four Bank of Ireland branches in Kerry closed temporarily will not reopen.

That’s according to deputy leader of Fianna Fáil, Dara Calleary, who’s concerned that 101 branches closed in March due to COVID-19 aren’t reopening this Monday like a lot of other businesses.

The Mayo TD wrote to Bank of Ireland to seek clarity, but wasn’t given any date as to when these branches may open their doors again.

The bank closed these branches during the pandemic, so that staff could help larger branches and contact centres to manage increased demands from customers.

The four closed in Kerry are Killorglin, Castleisland, IT Tralee and Ballybunion, which was already closed since January due to storm damage.

Deputy Dara Calleary wants clarity, as he fears these branches will not reopen at all, and that Bank of Ireland is using COVID-19 as an excuse not to reopen them.