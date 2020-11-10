Fears Ballybunion road could collapse onto Ladies Beach

There are fears Cliff Road in Ballybunion could collapse onto the Ladies Beach if not looked after.

That’s according to local Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley, who says the condition of the cliff overlooking the beach has deteriorated considerably over the past eight years.

Cllr Robert Beasley says cracks on the cliff wall overlooking the Ladies Beach in Ballybunion have become much more visible over the years, and are now big enough to fit a person’s fist.

He says lags on the footpath on Cliff Road have also deteriorated.

The local Sinn Féin cllr believes this is an indication the cliff is slipping, and he fears that if something isn’t done, Cliff Road will collapse onto the beach.

He says it’s a major concern not only for the people living along Cliff Road, but for those using the road to travel into and out of Ballybunion to neighbouring towns and villages.

He’s called on Kerry County Council to investigate the condition of the cliff overlooking Ladies Beach in Ballybunion.

The council says it’ll prepare and submit an application for funding under the Climate Change Adaptation scheme in the next call for funding.

If successful, this would allow the council to undertake an assessment and design to repair the cliff and protect the road; it would then need to seek further funding to carry out the works.