A rescue operation is underway in Ballybunion where a father and two children have taken a fall by cliffs.

Ballybunion coastguard, the gardaí, the ambulance, the air ambulance and the lifeguards are at the scene.

Valentia Coast Guard is co-ordinating the rescue.

It’s believed their injuries are not life threatening.

Meanwhile, a lifeboat has been launched to assist a boat which has broken down off Valentia.

Valentia Coast Guard is also co-ordinating that operation.