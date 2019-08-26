Father and two children injured in fall at Ballybunion cliffs

A father and two children have been taken to University Hospital Kerry following a fall from cliffs in Ballybunion.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Ballybunion Coast Guard, Gardaí, ambulance, air ambulance and lifeguards all attended the scene.

Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated the rescue.

Meanwhile, Valentia lifeboat was tasked to help a yacht off the North West coast of Valentia this lunchtime.

The engine of the yacht was overheating. Five people were on board at the time. The lifeboat brought all passengers safely ashore.

In another incident, a boat which broke down off Valentia island, has been towed ashore and the two passengers onboard were brought to safety.

A local boat, the Diversion, carried out that operation which was co-ordinated by Valentia Coast Guard.