The father of Irish Tour de France cyclist Dan Martin says his son is feeling very good ahead of the start of the competition on Saturday.

Dan is one of two Irish riders cycling in France, the other being Nicholas Roche.

The experienced cyclist is competing for the seventh time, after placing in the top 10 for the last 3 years.

His father, Neil, says the preparation has been going well

