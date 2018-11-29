Father of Canadian man who lost his life on the McGillycuddy’s Reeks last May calls for markings to highlight dangers on mountain trails

The father of a Canadian man who lost his life on the McGillycuddy’s Reeks last May has called for coloured markings to highlight the dangers on such mountain trails.

Simon Paquette from Ottawa was on the mountain with his fiancée Anabel De Lauziere this year, when he fell and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Simon’s father Frank says he would not have taken any unnecessary risks.





Mr Paquette says he and his family want to thank Kerry Mountain Rescue, the emergency services and Garda Mike Milner.

Frank Paquette says dangerous trails with steep edges should be clearly highlighted, particularly for tourists who are not familiar with such areas to ensure they don’t deviate from safe paths.