Fatality At Donegal International Rally

An investigation’s underway after a man died in the Donegal International Rally.

The man, who was competing in the rally, died on the Fanad Head Loop in County Donegal at half 12 this afternoon.

In a statement this evening, Motorsport Ireland and Donegal Motor Club say it is with regret they’re announcing that a death has happened during the final day of the 2019 Donegal International Rally today.

The Donegal Motor Club is liaising with the family of the competitor involved.

The relevant authorities have begun an investigation and will be helped by Motorsport Ireland and Donegal Motor Club.

The entire motorsport community is extending its fullest sympathy to the family of the competitor who died.

The joint statement says Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA.