A chain of fashion stores, which has a branch in Kerry, has ceased trading.

In a Facebook post last night, Swamp said it’s closing all stores with immediate effect.

The company has six stores nationwide, including one at Abbeycourt, Tralee.

Swamp says the closure has come about as a result of the ill health of its managing director and difficult trading conditions.

According to its online post, any queries with regards to vouchers email [email protected]