Farranfore To Firies Road Race Results

Tom O’Donoghue has a report from the St Stephen’s Day Annual Farranfore to Firies Road Race.
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RACINGAramon has run out a dominant winner in today's feature at Leopardstown - the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle.With a round-up...
Earlier Start To Both Days Of Ballyheigue Races
Due to the large number of entries for the Ballyheighue races this coming weekend, an extra race had been added to the card on...
Liam Dowling Claims Kingdom Cup with Ballymac Meena
Ballymac Meena has won the Kingdom Cup at Ballybeggan Park and a look back at the action here’s James O’Connor.
Share Liquidity Proposal for Kerry Co-op Shareholders – December 20th, 2018
The board of Kerry Co-op is to meet its tax advisors, Deloitte, tomorrow to discuss plans for the voluntary conversion of members’ shares into...
Ructions at Fine Gael Listowel Convention – December 20th, 2018
Last night, party members attended the convention to select candidates to run in next year’s local elections for the Listowel Electoral Area. However, some...
The Future for IT Tralee – December 20th, 2018
Vice President for Research and Development with IT Tralee, Brid McElligott says the intention is to enrol the first students at the new Munster...