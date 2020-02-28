Farming groups call for knackery dispute to be resolved

Farm lobby groups are calling for a dispute between knackeries and the Department of Agriculture to be resolved as soon as possible.

Farmers can only dispose of dead animals by having them collected by a knackery service.

However, a dispute centring on proposed maximum charges that can be applied for collection has led to the services being withdrawn.

This means that fallen animals are being left to decompose in farmyards.

IFA Livestock Officer, Tomas Burke told Agritime that farmers are the pawns in the middle of the dispute and it is unacceptable: