Farmers urged to seek help from Kerry IFA if needed during coronavirus outbreak

The IFA is asking farmers to consider their plan b if they are unfortunate enough to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

They are asking farmers to write down all their farm information including numbers for their vet and suppliers if someone else needs to take over duties on the yard while they self-isolate.

The organisation has a dedicated coronavirus information hub for farmers on their website

Chair of the IFA Hill Farming Committee and Kenmare farmer, Flor McCarthy says there are 65 IFA branches in Kerry and they are there to help anyone who needs it:

Meanwhile, people are being asked not to bring their dogs with them if walking in upland walking trails in Kerry.

That’s the plea from the Chair of the IFA Hill Farming Committee and Kenmare farmer, Flor McCarthy.

He says lambing is well underway and dogs can cause stress to flocks.

Mr McCarthy says there is a danger that cows can attack people who enter fields with their dogs as the animals will protect their calves.

He is also urged hillwalkers to take all rubbish home with them and not to light campfires: