Farmers in Kerry set to receive €15million in ANC payments

Over €15 million is to be paid to farmers in Kerry under the ANC Scheme.

The ‘Areas of Natural Constraint’ (ANC) Scheme provides a payment for eligible land in disadvantaged areas.

Recently, 2018 payments began under the scheme with 77,000 farmers around the country receiving €186 million.





Of this, €15.4m has issued to 5,570 farmers in Kerry.

The Department of Agriculture says not all applications are currently cleared as many farmers have to satisfy stocking rates on their land but have until December 31st.