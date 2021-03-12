Farmers encouraged to take part in MacGillycuddy Reeks project

More farmers are being encouraged to take part in a European project on the MacGillycuddy Reeks.

The European Innovation Partnership Project is working with farmers to protect the sensitive landscape, while ensuring it remains economically viable.

Payments to farmers are based on results and among the work carried out is protecting water courses and controlling invasive species such as rhododendron.

Manager of the MacGillycuddy Reeks EIP, Trisha Deane says the issue of burning uplands has become very topical and they have carried out trials using cattle to control vegetation by grazing.

She says every parcel of land is different and the project wouldn’t dictate to farmers but is asking them to explore if burning is really the best option for their land:

The closing date for applications is March 31st. For more information on the project click here