When games return to Fitzgerald Stadium and crowds are allowed through the gates once more, one familiar face won’t be present around the Killarney Venue.

John Lenihan from Kilcummin has been involved in matchdays at Fitzgerald stadium since the early 1970’s, donning a Stewards bib for the Munster Hurling Final in 1971. In the past week, John announced his retirement as Event Safety Manager.

John spoke on this evenings Terrace Talk